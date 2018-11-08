Police chase leads officers from one city to another

BAY, AR (KAIT) -A police chase Wednesday night crossed from one Region 8 city and into another.
A Bay police officer was on patrol when he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 463.
Instead of stopping, the driver took off.
Bay officers were joined by officers from the Jonesboro Police Department and deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.
The chase ended when one of the deputies threw out a spike strip at Nettleton Avenue and Griffin Street in Jonesboro.
Officers arrested 18-year-old Levi Dalton Raney of Paragould for possession of marijuana.
He’s being held on a $2,325 at the Craighead County Detention Center.
