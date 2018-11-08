Region 8 youth receives letter from President Trump

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -One of Region 8’s youngest residents has received a letter from President Trump.
Brookland Middle School student Laura Stephens wrote a letter to the President over the summer.
Laura and her family recently visited Yellowstone National Park.
While there, Laura noticed that most of the products inside the gift shop were made outside of the United States.
In Laura’s letter, she suggested that our national parks consider carrying items made in the U.S.
President Trump wrote her back, thanking her for the suggestion.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.