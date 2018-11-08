Report: Fire destroys building in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Firefighters spent several hours on Wednesday battling a blaze that destroyed a ministry building in Cleburne County.
The Heber Springs Sun Times captured video of the blaze as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, the fire happened at The Other Side building in Wilburn around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Officials say the building was part of a transformational ministry that helps people facing drug and alcohol addiction, KATV reported.
Jay Cupit, an official with The Other Side, told KATV that no one was inside the building at the time the fire happened. The building, a gymnasium, has been used for storage and ballgames, Cupit said.
Several fire departments in the area including Greers Ferry, Heber Springs, Hopewell and Tumbling Shoals went to the scene.
