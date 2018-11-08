Report: Howard County votes no on marijuana farms, stores in county

HOWARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KLRT) - The voters in one southwest Arkansas county gave a thumbs-down Tuesday to the idea of marijuana farms and stores in their county.
Voters in Howard County approved the ordinance that would ban the growing or dispensing of medical marijuana in the county. Arkansas voters approved a plan in 2016 to allow for medical marijuana.
However, Jerry Cox, an official with Family Council Action Commission, said that the vote in the county provided an opportunity for voters to make their opinions known on the issue.
“This is good news. The Arkansas Constitution gives cities and counties the power to prohibit marijuana farms and stores in their communities,” Cox told Little Rock television station KLRT. “Voters in Howard County have become the first in the state to do so and and we hope other counties will follow their lead in the coming years.”
