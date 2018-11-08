Shots fired at Jonesboro apartment complex

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Police responding to a shots fired call at a Jonesboro apartment complex Wednesday night found shell casings, but little else.
About 8:15 p.m., police responded to the Wolf Creek Apartments in the 500-block of North Caraway.
Witnesses claimed they heard gunshots in the parking lot.
Officers found shell casings in the area, according to Corporal Dave McDaniel, public information officer with the Jonesboro Police Department.
However, they did not find any victims and there were no signs of property damage.
They also did not get any suspect information, McDaniel said.
