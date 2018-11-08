Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO, (KAIT/NBC News) - You may have heard of a “wild goose chase,” but what about a “wild turkey chase"?
Two deputies were finishing a call in Jefferson County, Colorado when they spotted a large wild turkey.
As they were walking back to their vehicles, one of them let out a turkey call, which seemed to attract the real bird.
So as the deputies kept walking, the tom turkey kept following them.
The big bird aggressively chased the deputies down a driveway, across a street, and right up to their patrol cars, and he was gobbling the whole way.
Although the deputies were unharmed, they do want to remind people that wild turkeys have sharp beaks and claws that can inflict serious injuries.
