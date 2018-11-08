2018 Veterans Parade this Saturday in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An event will be held this weekend to honor veterans, their sacrifice and service to the United States.
The 2018 Veterans Parade will be held at 10 a.m., Nov. 10 in downtown Jonesboro.
This year’s parade will thank veterans for their service, with Lt. Col. Brian Mason saying one veteran, in particular, has an amazing story as this year’s Grand Marshal.
“This year. We’ve got a real gem from Bono, Arkansas. Robert Puckett. A veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He served in the Marine Corps. The Army. The Army Air Corps and the Air Force. So you will want to come on out and talk to him,” Mason, who works with the A-State ROTC program, said.
There is no charge for parade entries and a ceremony is set to start after the parade.
Lynda Nash, who is the director of the Beck PRIDE Center at Arkansas State University, will be the keynote speaker.
