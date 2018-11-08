Voters reject Brookland annexation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - No annexation... that is what voters in Brookland said Nov. 6 at the ballot box.
Brookland voters rejected an annexation proposal with a vote of 71% to 29% in unofficial numbers.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said the proposal would have been a good opportunity for business growth but that the city will continue to make the city the best it can be.
“I would like everybody to know that this annexation defeat doesn’t hurt the future of Brookland in any way,” said Jones. “2020 Census, we’re going to be financially stronger, be able to do things for our city that we’re currently doing steps and phases, that we’ll be able to do in bigger phases and get it done quicker.”
He also confirmed that the City Council and himself will not propose another annexation in the future.
