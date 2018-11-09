A-State women’s basketball late rally falls short at Oklahoma State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s basketball team nearly erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma State defeated the Red Wolves 62-60 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the regular season opener for both team on Friday.
The Cowgirls led 54-38 with 5:15 to go in the game, but a 9-0 run from A-State cut the lead to 54-47 over the next two and a half minutes. The Red Wolves worked the deficit down to 61-60 after Jordan Elder was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws with six seconds to go.
A-State (0-1) fouled on the ensuing inbounds and Jaden Hobbs made 1-of-2 two free throws to give the Red Wolves a chance win or send the game into overtime, but time expired before a shot could be taken and the Cowgirls (1-0) escaped with the two-point victory.
“I was extremely pleased with so many areas of this game today but we just came up a little short in the end,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “The one key area that was a huge difference in the game was rebounding and they just dominated us on the boards, but I couldn’t be happier with that group that was on the floor at the end. We didn’t have any timeouts and it was a tough situation with a loud crowd and they handled it really well and gave ourselves a chance to win.”
In her first collegiate game, Jireh Washington led the way for A-State with 15 points and six rebounds, while Lycia Peevy scored 13 points and Peyton Martin finished with 10. Akasha Westbrook tied a career-high with 11 rebounds and added four steals.
Oklahoma State led 42-38 at the start of the fourth quarter but opened the final period with a 12-0 run aided by a pair of 3-pointers from Braxtin Miller to open up a 16-point deficit before the Red Wolves began their comeback.
A-State held the Cowgirls to 34.3 shooting from the field, Oklahoma State held a 48-37 edge on the boards, including a 21-12 mark on the offensive glass. Miller led the Cowgirls with 23 points, while Latashia Jones added 21 rebounds.
Oklahoma State took a 28-23 lead into halftime after both teams struggled in the first half to knock down shots. A-State took its first lead of the afternoon on a fastbreak layup from Washington midway through the third quarter as both teams traded the lead over the next five possessions.
Arkansas State will host Memphis in its regular-season home opener on Monday, Nov. 12. Tip-off from First National Bank Arena is set for 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.