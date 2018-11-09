A-State women’s basketball late rally falls short at Oklahoma State

“I was extremely pleased with so many areas of this game today but we just came up a little short in the end,” A-State head coach Brian Boyer said. “The one key area that was a huge difference in the game was rebounding and they just dominated us on the boards, but I couldn’t be happier with that group that was on the floor at the end. We didn’t have any timeouts and it was a tough situation with a loud crowd and they handled it really well and gave ourselves a chance to win.”