Arkansas embracing Fort Bliss experience ahead of Armed Forces Classic

EL PASO, TX (KAIT) - Arkansas tips off the season with Texas in the Armed Forces Classic.
Mike Anderson’s crew spent Thursday morning at the Fort Bliss simulation center, getting a hands on perspective of how the military trains.
Daniel Gafford is embracing a unique weekend.
“It’s something that I never experienced before, and so I’m just ready for the experience,” he said. “I’ve never played in a setting where I’m on an army base on a basketball court. The young guys are starting to get into the flow of actual Hog basketball. All the jitters are going to have to come out sooner or later because we’re in season now. We’re getting ready for a big season, so we all have to be on the same page.”
Arkansas faces Texas Friday at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.
