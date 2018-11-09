Arkansas embracing Fort Bliss experience ahead of Armed Forces Classic

“It’s something that I never experienced before, and so I’m just ready for the experience,” he said. “I’ve never played in a setting where I’m on an army base on a basketball court. The young guys are starting to get into the flow of actual Hog basketball. All the jitters are going to have to come out sooner or later because we’re in season now. We’re getting ready for a big season, so we all have to be on the same page.”