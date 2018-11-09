Arkansas State basketball tips Friday with a pair of road games

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves basketball tips off in less than 24 hours. Mike Balado’s crew are in Texas to face Abilene Christian. Meanwhile Brian Boyer’s squad have a matinee in Stillwater with Oklahoma State.
Both coaches are eager to see what their respective teams can do on the road.
“This group, it’s so enjoyable to be around them. It really is,” Balado said. “It’s all coaching and all basketball. They’re such good human beings that they want to do well. And I can get on them and coach them, and they just look at me and laugh and think I’m crazy sometimes. But I love the energy."
“I feel like we are a really good shooting team,” Boyer said. “I think what we’re struggling with right now is understanding when to shoot it, when not to shoot it. That’s going to take a little time. There are no guarantees in this whole non-conference schedule. Any night that you’re not ready, it’s a loss. Honestly our league is balanced enough, the same thing.”
Arkansas State Basketball
Friday 11:00am - Women vs. Oklahoma State
Friday 7:30pm - Men at Abilene Christian
