Bridge replacement to close part Hwy. 141

November 9, 2018

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Highway 141 in Greene County will be closed to through traffic next week as road crews replace a bridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Friday crews will close a section of the highway, south of Beech Grove, to replace a bridge structure with a box culvert.

The road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, and lasting until approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.

ArDOT says motorists should use State Highway 34 and State Highway 135 as an alternate route.

