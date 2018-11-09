Bridge replacement to close part Hwy. 141

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Highway 141 in Greene County will be closed to through traffic next week as road crews replace a bridge.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Friday crews will close a section of the highway, south of Beech Grove, to replace a bridge structure with a box culvert.
The road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, and lasting until approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
ArDOT says motorists should use State Highway 34 and State Highway 135 as an alternate route.
