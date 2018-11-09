Christmas spirit on ASU’s campus

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Christmas is in the air on Arkansas State University’s Jonesboro campus.
Lil’ Bit of Christmas is in full swing at the First National Bank Arena.
Event Coordinator for Lil’ Bit of Christmas Gina Winchester said the numbers grow every year.
“Last year, we had about 12,000 people walk through this event,” Winchester said. “We’re expecting that many or more this year. This all started years ago when legendary Coach Bill Templeton was out at the old Indian Mall in Jonesboro at the time and saw some crafters and thought this might work to open the new Convocation Center and brought it over here and we’ve had it every year here.”
Katie Amos is an entrepreneur who started her own business, Katie’s Cakes.
Amos said she’s been participating in the event for years.
“Not only do they get to try my products here,” Amos said. “But they can take my card home and then get me to make stuff for their birthdays, weddings or any celebration.”
There are over 250 arts and crafts booths set up and 36 food vendors as well.
Winchester said this event is a fundraiser through the Red Wolves Foundation.
“The money goes directly into the athletic scholarship fund,” Winchester said. “It benefits over 360 student athletes that we have right here at Arkansas State University.”
Amos said not only is the exposure great, consumers are supporting local businesses by participating.
“Making cupcakes and cookies is what I love to do and I also love the interaction with the people,” Amos said. “I work from home and so, coming here I get all the interaction and Christmas is my favorite holiday. For consumers, this is really good to support small businesses and this is also a way for small businesses to get their name out there. I definitely think you should support small businesses.”
It is taking place in the First National Bank Arena all weekend long.
Hours are Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be out there every day.
Ticket prices are $6 for adults.
Senior citizens and children ages 13 to 18-years-old are $4, while children 12 and under are admitted for free.
You can purchase your tickets at the door of the red entrance or call (870) 972-2781.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.