Delta health disparities conference held

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -For many in Region 8, access to healthcare and healthcare planning can be challenging.
Arkansas State University held its sixth annual Delta Health Disparities Conference on Friday.
The conference focuses on health issues facing Eastern Arkansans.
This year’s theme was "Narrowing the Gap Between Health Disparities in the Rural Delta from a Bio-Psycho, Social/Spiritual Perspective. This conference brought together professionals and students to discuss how different aspects of our lives, including spirituality, impact our overall well-being.
“None of us have just one component," said Patricia Guy-Walls, the event coordinator and co-chair of the BSW program at A-State. "We all have several components. And if we’re going to maximize our health potential and behavior, we have to consider all of these components.”
Walls says that the better current and future healthcare professionals understand and accept spiritual differences, the better they can prepare for and treat someone’s healthcare needs.
