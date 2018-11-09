Football Friday Night - 11/9

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues. The playoffs kick off in Arkansas while it’s the Round of 16 in Missouri.
We profiled Mississippi County (4 teams in, 3 #1 seeds) and Rector (first home playoff game) this week.
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm. You can watch it on KAIT, the Region 8 Sports app, and right here
We’ll update this page later tonight with highlights from these games.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - NOVEMBER 9TH
Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro (6A 1st Round)
Camden Fairview at Wynne (5A 1st Round)
Hot Springs Lakeside at Blytheville (5A 1st Round)
Valley View at LR McClellan (5A 1st Round)
Nettleton at Texarkana (5A 1st Round)
Bauxite at Trumann (4A 1st Round)
Fountain Lake at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)
Westside at Dardanelle (4A 1st Round)
Gosnell at Arkadelphia (4A 1st Round)
Melbourne at Mansfield (3A 1st Round)
Lakeside at Walnut Ridge (3A 1st Round)
Fouke at Osceola (3A 1st Round)
Centerpoint at Newport (3A 1st Round)
Fordyce at Rector (2A 1st Round)
Mineral Springs at EPC (2A 1st Round)
Festus at West Plains (Missouri Class 4 District 1 Championship)
Park Hills Central at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 District 1 Championship)
Valle Catholic at Hayti (Missouri Class 1 District 1 Championship)
You can follow Matthew and Chris on twitter for game updates along with the Football Friday Night facebook page.
