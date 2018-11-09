Greene County Sheriff-elect ready to hit the ground running

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - On Jan. 1, 2019, there will be a new sheriff in Greene County.
Current Marmaduke Police Chief Steve Franks will take over as the county’s sheriff after beating current Sheriff David Carter in Tuesday’s election.
Franks has been the police chief in Marmaduke for the last 21 years.
It was a tight race between Franks and Carter, with 91 votes separating the two in the unofficial results.
Franks said he is ready to hit the ground running and said he is already planning ways to make Greene County a safer place.
“Paragould has a new 911 center,” Franks said. “It’s state of the art. I want to move everything in one house. It is going to make things a lot better, be a lot quicker response, you know you’re going to have all the dispatcher in that room if there’s a big emergency, so everybody knows what’s going on.”
Franks said he is also focused on building solid working relationships between the sheriff’s office and every city police department in the county.
