Harrisburg mayor seat still up for grabs

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - One of the hot races we were tracking on Election Day isn't over.
The mayor's seat in the city of Harrisburg is still up for grabs.
After final totals were in, the race ended with a just a 34-vote difference.
Current Mayor Randy Mills secured 39 percent of the votes while opponent Justin Kimble finished with 34 percent, resulting in a runoff.
It was an outcome that Mayor Mills wasn't expecting, but one he said he is facing head-on.
"I'll keep working, I don't want to quit being mayor," Mills said. "I think I still have some things to do for Harrisburg, and I still have an interest in moving Harrisburg forward."
And that starts with the runoff.
Early voting will begin Nov. 27, with election day on Dec. 4.
But before that, Mayor Mills said he would like to hold a debate with Kimble, so the public can make a more informed vote.
