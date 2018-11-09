Honoring a legacy of giving

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Some of Arkansas State University’s first-year business students woke up early Friday morning.
Not for an 8 o’clock class, but to accept donations at their fourth annual food drive.
Organizer Kerry Tew said the food drive is her way of honoring her friend Barbara Keller.
“She was very much into helping the Jonesboro community with food insecurity," Tew said. "She passed away suddenly four years ago, so we wanted to do a food drive each year in her memory.”
Keller helped start the Two Saints Saturday Food Kitchen ministry with St Mark’s Episcopal and St. Paul’s Methodist Church.
The food drive benefits the Helping Neighbors Interfaith Food Pantry and ASU’s food pantry, which helps feed students and faculty in need.
