2 people shot, JPD investigating

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Two people were shot Thursday night, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.
The shooting happened in the 2800-block of Piedmont Cove.
According to Chief Elliott, both victims, a 26-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, were taken to a local hospital.
Elliott said the call came in around 6:22 p.m. and the victims were outside.
In a media release Thursday night, Jonesboro Police Public Information Officer Cpl. David McDaniel said both victims sustained non life-threatening injuries.
“Both victims received medical attention on the scene and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital to continue medical care and are considered to be in stable condition,” McDaniel said.
Multiple bullet holes were also found in the backside of the house.
Region 8 News is working to learn more and will have more information as details become available.
No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or the department’s Crimestoppers line at 870-935-STOP.
