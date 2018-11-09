Lyon men’s soccer falls in AMC Championship

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College men's soccer team fell to the Missouri Baptist University Spartans in the Championship of the AMC Tournament Friday afternoon. Lyon scored the lone first half goal to take a 1-0 advantage heading into the half. The Spartans would score on a penalty kick to knot the game up at one. The score would remain tied after 90 minutes. In the first overtime, Missouri Baptist scored the golden goal and defeated the Scots by a score of 2-1.
Lyon finishes the season at 11-8 overall, 7-4 in the AMC. Missouri Baptist University finishes the regular season at 14-4-3 overall record and a 7-2-2 mark in the AMC. Missouri Baptist University will compete in the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Opening Round beginning next weekend.
The first half of the AMC Championship match was a very entertaining one. Both teams created chances early and often. Lyon shot four of the first five shots of the match. In the 23rd minute, however, Missouri Baptist had their best chance. MBU's Jordon Lovell struck a shot that went past the goalie, but off the crossbar, keeping the match scoreless. In the 35th minute, the Scots would get on the scoreboard first as Emanuel Santos delivered a brilliant pass to Marcos Fernandez who struck a shot that beat the goalie into the back of the net, giving the Scots a 1-0 advantage. The defense of the Scots continued to stay organized and as the halftime whistle sounded, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Lyon.
The second half saw the Spartans dominate the possession of the ball as they were playing a man up due to a red card by Lyon late in the first half. The Spartans fired seven shots in the first 18 minutes of the second half, but Vicente Alamos and the defense of the Scots were up to the challenge. In the 64thminute, however, MBU broke through and earned a penalty kick. Tommy Struckman struck a shot into the back of the net, knotting the match at one. Lyon would attempt to answer back as the Scots earned a penalty kick just two minutes later. However, MBU's goalkeeper, Davide Bucarelli, was up to the challenge and stopped the attempt by Rafael Santos. Lyon continued to defend exceptionally, and as the whistle sounded, the score remained tied at the end of regulation.
In the first overtime, Missouri Baptist created the first opportunity. In the 94th minute, Brandon Boos delivered a pass to Jona Oesterling who struck a shot into the back of the net, earning the Spartans a 2-1 victory over the Scots. With that win, Missouri Baptist University earned a trip to the NAIA National Tournament beginning Saturday, November 17th.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.