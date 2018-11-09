Lyon men’s soccer falls in AMC Championship

The second half saw the Spartans dominate the possession of the ball as they were playing a man up due to a red card by Lyon late in the first half. The Spartans fired seven shots in the first 18 minutes of the second half, but Vicente Alamos and the defense of the Scots were up to the challenge. In the 64thminute, however, MBU broke through and earned a penalty kick. Tommy Struckman struck a shot into the back of the net, knotting the match at one. Lyon would attempt to answer back as the Scots earned a penalty kick just two minutes later. However, MBU's goalkeeper, Davide Bucarelli, was up to the challenge and stopped the attempt by Rafael Santos. Lyon continued to defend exceptionally, and as the whistle sounded, the score remained tied at the end of regulation.