Man confesses to shooting, killing 15-year-old in ‘self-defense’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police have identified the man accused of shooting a teen in the face.
During a press conference, the Forrest City Police chief said investigators received several leads about 15-year-old Jordan White’s death that pointed to 29-year-old Christopher Buchanan.
The teen was found beaten to death in Forrest City on Thursday.
Police searched Buchanan’s home, which is in the same apartment complex where Jordan was found dead Thursday.
Chief Deon Lee said Buchanan ultimately ended up confessing to the crime and is charged with capital murder.
Investigators said Buchanan told them he killed the teen in self-defense, a statement Chief Lee said is not holding up.
“This was not gang-related and it’s not indicative of the citizens of Forrest City Arkansas,” Chief Lee said.
Buchanan has been arrested in Chicago five times for crimes including battery, kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A Chicago television station reported the incident involved a 17-year-old boy.
He was convicted on the battery charge and found not guilty for the other crimes.
Buchanan was later convicted for battery in 2015 in another case.
White’s family is frustrated as they learn new details about the teenager’s death.
"I feel like it's some missing pieces,” said White’s cousin Arneashia Chisim. “It's some missing pieces."
Police said Buchanan, a Chicago native, moved to the Housing Authority complex on Dawson Road in January.
Thursday, White's partially clothed body was discovered behind one of the apartments at the complex.
Police said the teen did not live on the property and that the likely cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Officials said they found a bloody hammer and knife inside Buchanan’s apartment.
"I don’t know what to say,” said White’s mother Verna.
She was too emotional to talk Friday, but his cousin said White was full of life, loved to play basketball, and spend time with his family.
“He was truly loved, like he was loved by more than just his family,” Chisim said. “People around the community loved him, and it just hurts us.”
Chief Lee said late Friday that he discovered Buchanan had applied to be a Forrest City Police officer, but he did not pass a background check.
