Marmaduke names new police chief

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - Just days after Chief Steve Franks was elected Greene County sheriff, Lt. Scott Chambers has been named his successor.
Calling it the “worst kept secret in town,” Mayor Steve Dixon announced Chambers’ promotion Thursday night in a social media post.
Chambers will assume his new duties on Jan. 1, 2019.
Citing his years of service on the force, the mayor stated Chambers had been an integral part of the police department, and had “stepped up and proven his leadership abilities since the retirement of Lt. Shane Martin.”
According to his LinkedIn page, Chambers has been with the department since July 2005.
Mayor Dixon added:
I believe with Scott in the chief’s position and Steve Franks as Greene County sheriff, it sets Marmaduke and Greene County on the path of success that we have never seen in the past.
