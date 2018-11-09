Meeting held to discuss Lake Poinsett

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A meeting Thursday night gave the residents in and around the Lake Poinsett area of Poinsett County, as well as area sportsmen, the opportunity to learn more about renovations going on at the lake.
Crews have drained and have worked on an area lake since 2017. However, several people have asked questions about the timetable in which the project is being done.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted the meeting to update people on the issue. AGFC officials said at the meeting there is a lot of work to be done before any construction will begin.
The work includes engineering and evaluating the area. However, Ben Batten, who works at the chief of fisheries with AGFC said people will be happy with the changes.
“Any time we drain a lake and it grows all kinds of grass and the soil gets some time to dry out, when you fill it back up, for at least the next 10 to 15 years, the fishing is outstanding,” Batten said. “It’s a phenomenon called new lake syndrome.”
Earlier, officials said the project could take two to four years to get done. However, construction is expected to begin in the next several months and Batten said Thursday that crews are on schedule with the project.
Batten said AGFC officials will also work to keep people updated on the project.
