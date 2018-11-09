Nov. 9: Two people shot, police investigating; taste of winter

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast:
Skies are cloudy this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s.
A light north wind will make it feel like the low- to mid-30s.
Light rain is tapering off for our eastern counties.
Expect a gradual return to sunshine this afternoon, but highs will struggle to hit the low 50s once again.
Region 8 will get a taste of winter over the weekend into early next week as colder than normal temperatures filter into the area.
Making headlines:
2 people shot, JPD investigating: A shooting Thursday evening on Piedmont Cove sent a man and a 16-year-old girl to the hospital. This morning, police are continuing to search for clues. The latest on the investigation coming up in our 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Greene County sheriff-elect ready to hit the ground running: Steve Franks, Marmaduke’s current police chief, says he’s ready to get to work as the county’s new sheriff after winning Tuesday’s election.
Rector will make history Friday with first home playoff game: Football Friday Night will have special meaning for Rector as it hosts its first-ever home playoff game.
More Sears and K-Mart stores closing: More bad news for Sears. The retailer now says it will close 40 more stores, in addition to the dozens already planned. When all is said and done, fewer than 500 Sears and K-Mart stores will remain open.
