Rector will make history Friday with first home playoff game

A town in Clay County known for basketball will make pigskin history. The last time Rector reached the postseason George W. Bush was President, A-State was known as the Indians, and Houston led the Hogs: 2001.
The Cougars are back in the postseason and Friday marks their first ever home playoff game. Hear from the guys in blue above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Paul Temerian Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - NOVEMBER 9TH
Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro (6A 1st Round)
Camden Fairview at Wynne (5A 1st Round)
Hot Springs Lakeside at Blytheville (5A 1st Round)
Valley View at LR McClellan (5A 1st Round)
Nettleton at Texarkana (5A 1st Round)
Bauxite at Trumann (4A 1st Round)
Fountain Lake at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)
Westside at Dardanelle (4A 1st Round)
Gosnell at Arkadelphia (4A 1st Round)
Melbourne at Mansfield (3A 1st Round)
Lakeside at Walnut Ridge (3A 1st Round)
Fouke at Osceola (3A 1st Round)
Centerpoint at Newport (3A 1st Round)
Fordyce at Rector (2A 1st Round)
Mineral Springs at EPC (2A 1st Round)
Festus at West Plains (Missouri Class 4 District 1 Championship)
Park Hills Central at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 District 1 Championship)
Valle Catholic at Hayti (Missouri Class 1 District 1 Championship)
