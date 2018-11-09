Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down at upstate NY home

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is hoisted by crane to a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2018 in Wallkill, N.Y. It will be transported to Manhattan where it will be erected at Rockefeller Center this weekend. The 72-foot-tall (22-meter) Norway spruce will be lit in a televised ceremony on Nov. 28 and remain on display until Jan 7. (Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal via AP) (Patrick Oehler)