Suspect tells police he might have “accidentally” raped victim

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) - A Mountain View man accused of raping a woman told investigators his penis might have “accidentally” entered the victim’s vagina, police said.
Louie Carl James Rogers, 72, is being held on a $75,000 bond in the Stone County Detention Center on one count of rape.
According to the victim, the alleged assault took place Monday, Nov. 5, at Rogers’ home in Mountain View.
She claimed he started touching her after she had finished showering. At one point, according to court documents, she claimed Rogers told her to take off her pants.
The victim, who was described as having “mental deficiencies,” complied with his demands because she said she was “scared of Mr. Rogers.”
Despite her rejections and telling him to stop, the woman said Rogers penetrated her with his penis. Afterward, she said “he walked around for several minutes nude.”
The victim, after reporting the alleged assault to police later that day, was taken to a local medical center for a sexual assault examination.
Investigators met with Rogers at the police station for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights, Rogers reportedly denied the allegations, claiming he was unable to have sex.
Chief Bobby Day then told Rogers that the victim had undergone an examination and that evidence, including bodily fluids, had been collected.
When the police chief asked if his DNA would show up on the tests, Rogers claimed it would not and gave consent for a sample of his DNA to be collected.
After the sample had been taken, the chief left Rogers in the interview room for a few minutes. When he returned, he asked Rogers more questions about his DNA being found inside the victim.
It was then, according to the affidavit, that Rogers said that he had “rubbed his penis around her vagina and might have accidentally put it inside her.”
Rogers also reportedly told the police chief he kissed the victim on her body.
“He stated that he didn’t mention it earlier due to being asked about sex, and he stated that he cannot have it,” the court documents said.
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 6, to arrest Rogers and set his bond at $75,000.
