Trump, Democrats can take 2020 clues from midterm elections

"We're going to see a huge field, but the big question will be whether they learn lessons from the midterms because I think the electorate was trying to tell us something loudly and clearly," Matt Bennett of Third Way, a centrist think tank, said in an interview. "The message they were trying to send us is you've got to beat Trump in the battleground states, and you've got to run on very mainstream, nonextreme Democratic ideals and values."