AP EXPLAINS: Pakistani Christians, an embattled minority

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file, photo Pakistan Christians pray for Aasia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five who has been on death row since 2010 accused of blasphemy in Multan, Pakistan. The uproar surrounding Aasia Bibi _ a Pakistani Christian woman who was acquitted of blasphemy charges and released from death row but remains in isolation for her protection _ has drawn attention to the plight of the country's Christians.The minority, among Pakistan's poorest, has faced an increasingly intolerant atmosphere in this Muslim-majority nation where radical religious and sectarian groups have become more prominent in recent years. (AP Photo/Irum Asim, File) (AP)