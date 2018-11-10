A Better Region 8: Counting Ballots

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Voter turnout was near record levels for this general election. That is fantastic.
Elections are part of the most advanced form of government ever created.
Elections determine who and how we will govern ourselves.
For thousands of years a transfer of power meant violence or war. I feel like we have it figured out.
Today, we live in a world of “I need to know now.”
This week, several counties here in Region 8 were still counting ballots into Wednesday morning to the chagrin of many.
The polls closed at 7:30, so why can't I find out who won at 7:31?
Forget the fact that there were people still in line to vote.
Forget the fact that county clerks only have to flex their election muscles twice a year every two years.
Forget the fact that clerks can't find enough election workers to work the polls two days a year every two years.
Forget the fact that many of them are volunteering their time.
Forget the fact that a majority of us aren't willing to pay more in taxes or agree on what services to cut in order to better stream-line elections.
Look, issues will come up in everything we do.
That said, it's important for our clerks and their staff to be as prepared as possible. If they're not, their names are on the ballot too and we decide if they're doing a good job by voting them in or out.
That said, unofficial results were known hours after the last person voted in every Region Eight county.
That’s better than Florida where days later they’re still trying counting ballots.
