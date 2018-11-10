Fill the Food Bank set for Nov. 15

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - As another Thanksgiving approaches, we need to remember that many people across Region 8 don’t have enough to eat and rely on community or church food pantries for food.
We’re asking you to keep that in mind on Nov. 15 and help us Fill the Food Bank.
The drop-off point for the food drive will be at Kroger Marketplace in Jonesboro, where we will be collecting donations of food items and monetary donations.
The food drive begins at 6 a.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m.
We hope to see you there.
