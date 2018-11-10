Financial Times editor refused entry to Hong Kong

Chinese dissident writer Ma Jian waves to media after arriving Hong Kong international airport, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Despite Mallet's rejection, Hong Kong on Friday permitted dissident writer Ma to enter to attend a literary festival, even after an arts venue in the city canceled his appearance. Ma, whose novels frequently satirize China's communist leaders, told reporters he experienced nothing unusual while passing through passport control and that organizers were still lining-up a place for him to speak. "The lecture will definitely happen. If there is a single Hong Kong person who is willing to listen, or a single reader who contacts me, I will be there," Ma said. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)