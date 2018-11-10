Firefighter fired after racist Facebook post suggesting hunting migrants at border

BELLAIRE, TX (KTRK/CNN) - When a Texas firefighter made a Facebook post that appeared to advocate shooting immigrants, concerned citizens responded.
They alerted his employer who took action.
When Michele Barth scrolled through her Facebook feed earlier this week, a posting by a firefighter identified as Chris Bush jumped out at her.
“It was deeply concerning to me,” Barth said.
The Facebook status read: "We should buy deer feeders, fill them with pinto beans, put them up at the border and make a new hunting season. I wonder how many Texans would buy that hunting license and how many tags we would be allowed."
"His choice of occupation, which is essentially rendering aide and saving lives seemed at odds with someone saying let's hunt people," Barth said.
Bush has been a firefighter for more than 30 years.
Up until that post, he was a part-time firefighter at Westfield and Bellaire fire departments.
He was also a chief operating officer at Acute Medical, an ambulance company.
Bush’s wife defended her husband.
"Well, I don't believe we should let other people over until we take care of people under our freeways," said Cindy Bush.
The fallout from the posting, though, was quick.
The city of Bellaire said in part: "Upon learning of that post, we took immediate and appropriate action, and the individual is no longer employed with the city of Bellaire."
The Westfield Fire Department also let him go earlier this week after 30 years working there.
