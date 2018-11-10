Man arrested in drug case

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Greene County man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a meth lab at his home during a probation search.
According to a post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Michael S. Hyde was arrested Nov. 5 after the search and was arrested on two active warrants.
Hyde was arrested on suspicion of manufacture of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution near certain facilities, the post noted.
Also, a jail roster from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department also showed Hyde was arrested on suspicion of three felony failure to appear warrants, possession of schedule I, II meth-cocaine less than two grams and a white parole and probation warrant.
The roster also showed that a $75,000 bond was set in the case.
