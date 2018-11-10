No. 13 Syracuse beats Louisville 54-23 _ perfect in dome

"It's a game that gives us an opportunity to prove that we belong, that maybe we're better than people think we are," Babers said. "It doesn't mean we're going to prove it. It just means we have an opportunity. And when you think about where this team was picked, dead last, and now where we're at, now they have an opportunity to put us back on the map. We're on the map, but now maybe we get a red circle if we can do something."