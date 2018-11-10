Report: Simmons Bank acquires naming rights to Verizon Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KLRT) - A bank with over 115 years of experience in the state of Arkansas has bought the naming rights to Central Arkansas’ largest arena, officials said Friday.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KLRT, Simmons Bank purchased the naming rights for Verizon Arena in North Little Rock in a 15-year, $10.5 million deal.
The arena, which was built in 1999, will be renamed in 2019.
George Makris, who serves as the chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation, said the deal made sense for the bank and the future.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Simmons Bank, and we are proud to be associated with an organization that does so much for our economy, while providing some of the best entertainment in the region,” Makris said. “Sponsorships are an increasingly important component of our marketing strategy, and naming rights opportunities have only grown in value. It’s a wonderful channel to engage customers.”
The arena has seen several artists like Garth Brooks, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and the Eagles perform in recent years.
An arena official said the deal is a continuance of the opportunity.
“This is a great day for the Arena. This partnership will keep our building updated and ready for the future. We look forward to making great music together,” General Manager Michael Marion said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.