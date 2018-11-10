School adds new security cameras

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - An area school district recently increased the number of security cameras, with school officials saying the work will help secure the school and the minds of parents.
Marmaduke added 28 new security cameras to their district this week.
Before the addition, they only had four cameras monitoring their district.
The new cameras will allow for 24-hour monitoring, and they cover every entrance and hallway in the district.
Superintendent Keith Richey said administrators for the district will also be able to pull up the feed from their computers, as well as from their phones.
“We want to do everything we can so that our parents and our students understand that we’re going to have the best security system and that their kids when they come to this campus are going to be safe,” said Richey.
The Marmaduke Police Department also has access to the video, adding another layer of protection that comes with these new cameras.
Richey said the school paid for the new security update with money from a millage that was passed by voters a couple of years ago.
