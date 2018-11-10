UAMS Center on Aging hosts “groovy” Senior Expo

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - UAMS Center on Aging-Northeast in Jonesboro hosted a groovy Senior Expo on Friday.
The 1960′s-themed fair showcased services for senior adults that are offered in the Northeast Arkansas area.
Senior citizens also had the chance to receive health screenings and information from booths at the fair.
Co-Chair of the Senior Expo Valerie Fielder said the goal is to help educate seniors and caretakers on their options.
“Maybe they had a question about ‘does my mom need long-term care? When is she ready for long-term care? How do I get there?’” said Fielder. “So we’re hoping that they find the answer to that burning question in their mind.”
This was the Center on Aging's second year to host the expo.
Officials said that attendance tripled from last year, and people from all over the region came to learn more about senior care.
Some areas that were covered during the expo include Alzheimer’s programs, banking services, estate and trust planning as well as financial and legal planning.
A panel of doctors from adult medicine specialties was also available for questions and there was a free catfish lunch provided by John 3:16 Ministries.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.