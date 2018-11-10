Veteran’s Day Ceremonies start with vigil

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Veteran’s Day is this Sunday, but Region 8 started honoring our veterans on Friday.
The Westside JROTC cadets began marching at the Veterans Monument downtown Friday morning.
They’ll be marching until 11 p.m. Friday night, as part of a 24-hour vigil.
President of the Craighead County Veteran’s Monument Foundation Marvin Jumper said that seeing the younger generations participate in Veteran’s Day means a lot to those who served their country.
“The younger generation is learning a little bit about what the veterans and what the military does,” said Jumper, “It means a lot to veterans to see them up here doing this.”
Jumper said it’s important that we take the time to celebrate veterans and all they have done for our country.
“Veteran’s Day is not celebrated like it should have been and like it was years ago. And it’s just good for the young people to know what the veterans went through a little bit,” said Jumper.
Veterans will be at the monument all night Friday, until the parade that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
After the parade, there will be a Veteran’s ceremony.
