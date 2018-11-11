A-State honors veterans; remembers Armistice Day

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas State University held a celebration of peace in honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, with the event also remembering the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice ending World War I.
Richard Hartness, who was commissioned at ASU and was stationed in Germany, says the event was a chance for him to honor his classmates who were sent to Vietnam, and some who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Some of my classmates who did go over there did not come back,” Hartness said. “And others came back wounded.”
Hartness' father also served in World War II.
Ed Salo, a professor at A-State, says that how long it has been since World War I, as well as the following World War II, makes it hard for people to truly remember it and grasp its importance.
“World War I was horrific and savage,” Salo said. “But WWII was at a grander scale overall, so I think that it just overshadows it a lot of times.”
The ceremony ended with the tolling of the bells, which were rang at 11 a.m. to celebrate the signing of the Armistice ending World War I, 100 years ago.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.