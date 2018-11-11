Arrest made after standoff with deputies, authorities say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man is being held Sunday in the Craighead County jail after an eight and a half hour standoff with deputies.
According to Capt. Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got calls around 3 a.m. Nov. 11 about the man, whose name has not been released.
Rolland said the man had been making threats to harm himself and others and deputies went to the house on Craighead 744, just off Highway 141. As deputies arrived, the man went out a back door of the house and fired between eight and 12 shots from a rifle.
No one was hurt. Rolland said the man also made threats to the officers at the scene.
A SWAT team, as well as negotiators, also arrived at the scene.
Negotiators were able to get the man to surrender, Rolland said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the case.
Rolland said the man is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.
