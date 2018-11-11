Bridging the gap focus of event Saturday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Growing up in tough situations can be difficult, but on Saturday, a group of men came together to discuss issues facing masculinity.
Several local churches came together as well as A-State’s office of Diversity and Community Engagement to hold the Bridging the Gap Male Conference.
The event helps give community men a chance to discuss issues about manhood and help teach those that are younger, that it’s okay to be different.
“Love yourself and just make sure that you’re good within yourself,” Adrian Everett, event coordinator said. “You don’t have to have someone else’s validation."
Among those speaking at the conference Saturday was former Arkansas State football player Charleston Girley, who emphasized that it was important to express your emotions in a healthy way, and to not let certain people get in the way of your dreams.
