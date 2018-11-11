Hogs fall in rivalry clash with LSU

So much for any lingering after effects from last week’s loss to the Crimson Tide for LSU, at least defensively. The Tigers bested their previous best defensive effort of 254 total yards allowed, which they did against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8. They forced Arkansas to punt on its first six possessions, and the only points LSU allowed in the first half came after a fumble that gave the Razorbacks the ball deep in Tigers' territory late in the half.