Jonesboro mayor elected to national board

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - One Region 8 mayor was elected to a national board this weekend.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has been elected to the Board of Directors of the National League of Cities.
The Board post will seat him among the most prominent mayors in the U.S. and provide Jonesboro decision-makers access to key contacts around the country.
The ultimate goal is to network and lobby for ways to make Jonesboro better.
According to the National League of Cities website, the organization has over 1900 members in cities all over the nation.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.