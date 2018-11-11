JPD: One injured in shooting on Huntington Avenue

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a shooting Sunday as investigators continue to develop leads in the case.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. Lyle Waterworth, officers went to a residence in the 1400 block of West Huntington Avenue around 1:20 p.m. in the central part of town.
The shooting left one person injured and that person was taken to a local hospital, Waterworth said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Jonesboro Crimestoppers tip line at 870-935-STOP.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.