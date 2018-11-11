Museum honors veterans with ceremony

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -The Wings of Honor Museum held a cookout and honors ceremony Saturday for Walnut Ridge’s area veterans.
They've been holding the ceremony for over 15 years.
While veterans should always be remembered, Harold Johnson says that we need to also remember their loved ones.
“The wife, the children, the parents, with them being away and in harm’s way,” Johnson said. “And so, those things, I’m sure that a lot of people don’t think about. They think about the veteran but not those he left behind."
Walnut Ridge was the home of a World War II flight school.
The Wings of Honor Museum shares artifacts of the war, which took the participation of American civilians at home as well as the soldiers abroad.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.