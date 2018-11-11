Parade honors, supports veterans in area

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation organized the Downtown Veteran’s Parade to honor servicemen and women in the Jonesboro area.
Marvin Jumper, one of the organizers, says that while it’s sometimes easy to forget about the sacrifices veterans have made, given how much we take our freedoms for granted.
“Well, I just hope that they know what the reason they’re out here for," Jumper said. "It’s to help the veterans, to support them. Show them that they care what they’ve done.”
Jumper said that the parade fell apart for a couple of years, but was revived to help make sure that our veterans are appreciated. He hopes that the parade will help people remember to thank veterans.
