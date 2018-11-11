9 shot, 4 dead in less than six hours in multiple shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Authorities are investigating a number of shootings that happened in less than six hours.
A total of nine people were shot, and four people have died.
The first shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 4300 block of Sunridge Drive on Saturday. The shooting left two people dead and four more injured. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said all of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 21.
Another shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. on Baltic Street. Two men were seen arguing before shots were fired, leaving one man dead on the scene.
Less than a mile away, two men were shot on Tutwiler Avenue. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. One male victim was found dead on the scene, the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available in any of these crimes.
If you have any information on any of these shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
