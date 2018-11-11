Vols continue home mastery of No. 12 Kentucky with 24-7 win

Kentucky: The Wildcats have relied on Benny Snell Jr.'s running ability and their defense's tenacity all year, but it appears both are wearing down late in the season. Snell, who entered Saturday as the SEC rushing leader, ran for 81 yards on 20 carries but was held below 100 yards rushing for a third straight game. He also had six catches for 25 yards. Kentucky headed into the Georgia game having not allowed any opponents to exceed 20 points all season. Now the Wildcats have given up at least 24 points in back-to-back weeks.