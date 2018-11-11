Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Nov. 9)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the November 9th nominees here.
Jonesboro (Cross Jumper TD pass to Tate Lutes)
Nominee number 1 is a 6A 1st Round matchup. Cross Jumper would hit Tate Lutes for a 34 yard touchdown. Jonesboro beat Lake Hamilton 47-44 to advance.
Blytheville (Jermel Woods TD)
Our second nominee is Blytheville. Jermel Woods punched it in for one of his 4 touchdowns. The Chickasaws won a playoff game for the first time in 24 years, beating Hot Springs Lakeside 41-27 in the 5A 1st Round
Osceola (Kam Turner TD pass to Jariq Scales)
Our final nominee is Osceola. Kam Turner dropped a dime to Jariq Scales for a touchdown. The Seminoles put 60+ points on the board for the 2nd straight week. Seminoles rout Fouke 62-7 in the 3A 1st Round.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.